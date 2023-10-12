why Nutanix Inc [NTNX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.43

Nutanix Inc [NASDAQ: NTNX] jumped around 2.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $38.92 at the close of the session, up 6.28%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Nutanix Strengthens Cyber Resilience with Accelerated Ransomware Detection and Recovery.

Nutanix Data Lens can detect threats within 20 minutes and delivers 1-click recovery.

Adds support for Nutanix Objects, increases visibility of data across the hybrid multicloud.

Nutanix Inc stock is now 49.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTNX Stock saw the intraday high of $38.98 and lowest of $37.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.20, which means current price is +66.72% above from all time high which was touched on 10/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 4858847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutanix Inc [NTNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $41.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 45.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

How has NTNX stock performed recently?

Nutanix Inc [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.37. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.57 for Nutanix Inc [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.08, while it was recorded at 36.56 for the last single week of trading, and 28.58 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc [NTNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nutanix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Insider trade positions for Nutanix Inc [NTNX]

The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NTNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NTNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.