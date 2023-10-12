why Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR [FMS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.92

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR [NYSE: FMS] slipped around -3.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.27 at the close of the session, down -17.57%. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Capital Square Delivers 147.63% Total Return* to Investors in Medical Building DST.

"Capital Square has acquired a large number of medical buildings in the southeast for the Section 1031 DST exchange program," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Medical assets are well known for providing stable income, preservation of capital and capital appreciation. We are pleased to report that this all cash (no debt) DST offering exceeded our expectation in generating an exceptional total return of 147.63% and a 7.15% annualized return to investors. And we expect most investors to structure another Section 1031 exchange with Capital Square.".

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR stock is now 5.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FMS Stock saw the intraday high of $17.72 and lowest of $16.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.72, which means current price is +9.62% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 408.99K shares, FMS reached a trading volume of 3565316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR [FMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMS shares is $23.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

How has FMS stock performed recently?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR [FMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.65. With this latest performance, FMS shares dropped by -19.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.97 for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR [FMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.05, while it was recorded at 20.10 for the last single week of trading, and 21.91 for the last 200 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR [FMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR [FMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.04 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for FMS is now 6.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR [FMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.45. Additionally, FMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR [FMS] managed to generate an average of $5,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings analysis for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR [FMS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR go to 1.02%.

Insider trade positions for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR [FMS]

Insider trade positions for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR [FMS]