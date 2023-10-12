Wells Fargo slashes price target on McDonald’s Corp [MCD] – find out why.

McDonald’s Corp [NYSE: MCD] loss -0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $250.92 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM that McDONALD’S RAISES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10%.

Today, McDonald’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.67 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023. The 10% increase over the Company’s previous quarterly dividend reflects continued confidence in the Accelerating the Arches growth strategy and a focus on driving long-term profitable growth for all stakeholders.

McDonald’s has a strong history of returning capital to its shareholders and has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976. The new quarterly dividend of $1.67 per share is equivalent to $6.68 annually. The Company is committed to its capital allocation philosophy of reinvesting in the business to drive profitable growth and returning all free cash flow to shareholders over time through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

McDonald’s Corp represents 744.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $182.86 billion with the latest information. MCD stock price has been found in the range of $249.386 to $252.693.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, MCD reached a trading volume of 2917295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about McDonald’s Corp [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $330.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corp is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 27.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

Trading performance analysis for MCD stock

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -10.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.33 for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 276.14, while it was recorded at 250.56 for the last single week of trading, and 279.71 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corp [MCD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corp [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.66 and a Gross Margin at +56.43. McDonald’s Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.65.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.35. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corp [MCD] managed to generate an average of $41,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.McDonald’s Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

McDonald’s Corp [MCD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corp go to 9.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at McDonald’s Corp [MCD]

The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MCD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MCD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.