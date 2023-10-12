Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Iamgold Corp. [IAG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Iamgold Corp. [NYSE: IAG] closed the trading session at $2.22 on 10/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.19, while the highest price level was $2.26. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM that IAMGOLD Reports Non-Work Related Fatality at Côté Gold Project.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 29, 2023) – IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) regrets to announce that on the morning of Friday September 29, 2023 an individual employed by a contractor at the Côté Gold Project, located in Ontario, Canada, was found unconscious near the camp accommodations complex. Attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful and the individual was pronounced deceased. The incident occurred while the individual was not on shift or engaged in mining or construction related activities. Authorities are on site investigating and the cause of death remains unknown.

Renaud Adams, President and CEO of IAMGOLD commented, “On behalf of all of us at IAMGOLD, I would like to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of the individual who passed away this morning. In the coming days and weeks, investigators and authorities will have the Company’s full cooperation as we examine every detail to determine the cause of this tragic incident. The health and safety of people is our number one priority and the tragic events of today underscore why we can never lose sight of this commitment. As the investigation proceeds, the family, friends and colleagues of the individual are foremost in our thoughts, and we are focused on providing them with the support they need at this difficult time.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.95 percent and weekly performance of 7.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, IAG reached to a volume of 2724239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iamgold Corp. [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iamgold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iamgold Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

IAG stock trade performance evaluation

Iamgold Corp. [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.61 for Iamgold Corp. [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iamgold Corp. [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. Iamgold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.78.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iamgold Corp. [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.58. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iamgold Corp. [IAG] managed to generate an average of -$14,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Iamgold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG]: Institutional Ownership

