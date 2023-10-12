Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ: GOGL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.43%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM that GOGL – Renewal of share buy-back program.

Reference is made to the announcement by the Board of Directors in Golden Ocean Group Limited (OSE/NASDAQ: GOGL) dated 4 October 2022 regarding the establishment of a share buy-back program for a maximum period of 12 months. The Company has repurchased a total of 1,507,328 shares under the program for a total consideration of $11,629,758. A total of 741,900 shares have been repurchased at average price of $7.84 per share at the Nasdaq and 765,428 shares have been repurchased at an average price of NOK 81.2 at Oslo Stock Exchange.

The Board of Directors of Golden Ocean Group Limited has on October 3, 2023, resolved to extend the existing share buy-back program with a further 12 months.

Over the last 12 months, GOGL stock dropped by -3.73%. The one-year Golden Ocean Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.76. The average equity rating for GOGL stock is currently 1.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.60 billion, with 200.49 million shares outstanding and 119.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, GOGL stock reached a trading volume of 836113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGL shares is $10.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Ocean Group Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

GOGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, GOGL shares gained by 8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.24 for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 8.00 for the last single week of trading, and 8.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golden Ocean Group Limited Fundamentals:

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

GOGL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golden Ocean Group Limited go to -0.20%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] Institutonal Ownership Details

