Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] Revenue clocked in at $6.17 billion, down -58.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co [NYSE: VSCO] loss -8.69% or -1.42 points to close at $14.93 with a heavy trading volume of 3400877 shares. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Presents Strategic Plan Focused on Accelerating the Core and Driving Growth Initiatives to Deliver the Potential of the Victoria’s Secret and PINK Brands.

Third Quarter 2023 Guidance Range Improves.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

It opened the trading session at $16.41, the shares rose to $16.41 and dropped to $14.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VSCO points out that the company has recorded -54.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, VSCO reached to a volume of 3400877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $21.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for VSCO stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, VSCO shares dropped by -12.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.00, while it was recorded at 15.14 for the last single week of trading, and 26.79 for the last 200 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.09 and a Gross Margin at +35.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Total Capital for VSCO is now 16.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 108.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 727.42. Additionally, VSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 645.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] managed to generate an average of $11,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Victoria’s Secret & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Victoria’s Secret & Co go to -12.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]

The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.