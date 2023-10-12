TC BioPharm [Holdings] plc ADR [TCBP] Is Currently 6.25 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR [NASDAQ: TCBP] closed the trading session at $0.39 on 10/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3581, while the highest price level was $0.55. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TC BioPharm to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC BioPharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that CEO, Bryan Kobel will present at the LD Micro 16th annual Main Event conference taking place on October 3-5, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Event: TC BioPharm at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Presentation: Tuesday, October 3rd Time: 10:00 a.m. PT to 1:00 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -89.97 percent and weekly performance of 10.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -77.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 541.58K shares, TCBP reached to a volume of 2713895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TC BioPharm [Holdings] plc ADR [TCBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCBP shares is $8.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCBP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47.

TCBP stock trade performance evaluation

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR [TCBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.29. With this latest performance, TCBP shares dropped by -22.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR [TCBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4979, while it was recorded at 0.3671 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9182 for the last 200 days.

TC BioPharm [Holdings] plc ADR [TCBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR [TCBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -276.13. TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.15.

Additionally, TCBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR [TCBP] managed to generate an average of -$22,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

TC BioPharm [Holdings] plc ADR [TCBP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TCBP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TCBP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TCBP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.