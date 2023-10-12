Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN] moved down -0.34: Why It’s Important

Summit Hotel Properties Inc [NYSE: INN] traded at a low on 10/11/23, posting a -0.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.81. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM that SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the “Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the market closes.

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2716240 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Summit Hotel Properties Inc stands at 3.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.19%.

The market cap for INN stock reached $625.04 million, with 106.90 million shares outstanding and 104.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 979.21K shares, INN reached a trading volume of 2716240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INN shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Summit Hotel Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Hotel Properties Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for INN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for INN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.23.

How has INN stock performed recently?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, INN shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 6.70 for the last 200 days.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.57 and a Gross Margin at +13.07. Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.22.

Return on Total Capital for INN is now 2.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.91. Additionally, INN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN] managed to generate an average of $19,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Insider trade positions for Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN]

The top three institutional holders of INN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.