Stryker Corp. [SYK] Revenue clocked in at $19.45 billion, up 6.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Stryker Corp. [NYSE: SYK] loss -5.24% on the last trading session, reaching $260.05 price per share at the time. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Stryker to host investor day.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation will be available on Stryker’s website at Stryker – Events & Presentations. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company’s website two hours after the live call ends.

Stryker Corp. represents 378.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $98.76 billion with the latest information. SYK stock price has been found in the range of $254.79 to $271.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, SYK reached a trading volume of 3068411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stryker Corp. [SYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYK shares is $320.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYK stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Stryker Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stryker Corp. is set at 7.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYK in the course of the last twelve months was 40.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for SYK stock

Stryker Corp. [SYK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, SYK shares dropped by -11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.85 for Stryker Corp. [SYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 280.91, while it was recorded at 266.39 for the last single week of trading, and 278.90 for the last 200 days.

Stryker Corp. [SYK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Stryker Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Stryker Corp. [SYK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stryker Corp. go to 10.08%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Stryker Corp. [SYK]

The top three institutional holders of SYK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SYK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SYK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.