SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc [SLS] moved down -15.49: Why It’s Important

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc [NASDAQ: SLS] traded at a low on 10/11/23, posting a -15.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.20. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM that SELLAS Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase Ib/II Trial of SLS009 (GFH009) in Relapsed/Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphomas.

“SLS009 is a novel and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor which, to date, has shown tremendous therapeutic promise across multiple blood cancers,” said Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS. “We are pleased with the initiation of the Phase Ib/II trial of SLS009 in the underserved PTCL patient population. Collaborating with GenFleet amplifies the potential of our highly selective CDK9 inhibitor in multiple indications and reflects our joint commitment to delivering this groundbreaking treatment to cancer patients globally. While our primary efforts are focused on acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the United States, we remain fully supportive and deeply involved in the PTCL study and will make further development decisions for this indication as we obtain initial data for this Phase Ib/II study from our partner.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5973280 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc stands at 13.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.62%.

The market cap for SLS stock reached $34.02 million, with 28.35 million shares outstanding and 28.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 157.25K shares, SLS reached a trading volume of 5973280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc [SLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLS shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has SLS stock performed recently?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc [SLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.37. With this latest performance, SLS shares dropped by -20.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.71 for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc [SLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5146, while it was recorded at 1.3900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8748 for the last 200 days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc [SLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Insider trade positions for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc [SLS]

The top three institutional holders of SLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SLS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SLS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.