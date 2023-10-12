ROTH Capital slashes price target on Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] – find out why.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SEEL] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.20 at the close of the session, up 7.03%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Seelos Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Data from an In Vivo Study of SLS-005 in an Aggressive Preclinical Model of Alzheimer’s Disease.

– Treatment with SLS-005 demonstrated a 46% reduction in tau protein and an 18% reduction in NfL biomarker from baseline values within six months .

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

– Seelos has been selected to present these data at Neuroscience 2023 to be held on November 11-15, 2023 in Washington, D.C. .

Seelos Therapeutics Inc stock is now -70.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SEEL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.202 and lowest of $0.1885 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.66, which means current price is +33.93% above from all time high which was touched on 08/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 3659087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.35.

How has SEEL stock performed recently?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.38. With this latest performance, SEEL shares dropped by -78.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.91 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8557, while it was recorded at 0.1903 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8928 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -165.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.42. Additionally, SEEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 211.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$4,595,875 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

Insider trade positions for Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]

The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SEEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SEEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.