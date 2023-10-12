ROTH Capital lifts Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.48 during the day while it closed the day at $0.38. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Tritium Secures Major Order from Driveco, Delivering 200 Fast Chargers to Leading French Charging Network.

Tritium DCFC and Driveco Fast Charger.

Tritium, a global leader in DC fast chargers for EVs, has signed a deal to supply leading French charging network operator Driveco and has secured an initial order for 200 fast chargers.

Tritium DCFC Limited stock has also gained 19.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DCFC stock has declined by -66.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.79% and lost -77.66% year-on date.

The market cap for DCFC stock reached $75.69 million, with 142.01 million shares outstanding and 109.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, DCFC reached a trading volume of 4124775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $3.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41.

DCFC stock trade performance evaluation

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.67. With this latest performance, DCFC shares dropped by -50.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.92 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7804, while it was recorded at 0.3604 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1442 for the last 200 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.71 and a Gross Margin at -2.87. Tritium DCFC Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.77.

Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: Institutional Ownership

