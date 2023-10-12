Rodman & Renshaw slashes price target on China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] – find out why.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] gained 0.08% or 0.0 points to close at $0.13 with a heavy trading volume of 1962312 shares. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that China Pharma’s Candesartan Hypertension Product Passes the Quality and Efficacy Consistency Evaluation of Generic Drugs.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Helpson”) has received the “Drug Supplementary Application Approval Notice” for its candesartan tablets by National Medical Products Administration of China (hereinafter referred to as NMPA”), indicating that the Company’s candesartan tablets have passed the quality and efficacy consistency evaluation of generic drugs.

The consistency evaluation of generic drugs evaluates approved generic drugs based on the principle that generic drugs need to reach the same level of quality and efficacy as the innovator drug, and can replace the innovator drug in clinical practice. This not only saves medical expenses, but also ensures the safety and effectiveness of public medication.

It opened the trading session at $0.13, the shares rose to $0.13 and dropped to $0.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPHI points out that the company has recorded -60.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 979.77K shares, CPHI reached to a volume of 1962312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for CPHI stock

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.29. With this latest performance, CPHI shares dropped by -10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.50 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1867, while it was recorded at 0.1309 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4696 for the last 200 days.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.52.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]

