ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO] Revenue clocked in at $6.47 million, down -83.29% YTD: What’s Next?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: RETO] gained 26.08% on the last trading session, reaching $0.69 price per share at the time. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 8:50 AM that ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering and $10 Million Concurrent Private Placement.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”), a provider of technology solutions and operation services for intelligent ecological environments and internet of things technology development services in China and other countries, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement, dated as of September 29, 2023, with certain purchasers, for the sale of an aggregate of 15,000,000 common shares, par value US$0.01 per share, of the Company (the “Shares”), at a purchase price of US$1.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of US$15,000,000, in a registered direct offering (the “Offering”). These Shares are offered by means of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-267101), which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 26, 2022, as amended and declared effective on December 9, 2022, the accompanying base prospectus, dated December 6, 2022, and a prospectus supplement, which the Company expects to file with the SEC on or about October 3, 2023. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting Angela Hu, at the Company, using her contact information at the end of this press release.

Concurrent with the Offering, the Company also entered into certain separate securities purchase agreements, dated as of September 29 2023, with several non-U.S. purchasers, in connection with the sale of an aggregate of 10,000,000 Shares (the “Private Placement Shares”), at a purchase price of US$1.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of US$10,000,000 (the “Concurrent Private Placement”). The sale of the Private Placement Shares under the Concurrent Private Placement is in reliance upon Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc represents 4.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.69 million with the latest information. RETO stock price has been found in the range of $0.54 to $0.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, RETO reached a trading volume of 2843887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for RETO stock

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.64. With this latest performance, RETO shares gained by 11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.73 for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8225, while it was recorded at 0.5605 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7473 for the last 200 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO] shares currently have an operating margin of -219.85 and a Gross Margin at +12.46. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -225.98.

Return on Total Capital for RETO is now -89.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.04. Additionally, RETO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO] managed to generate an average of -$126,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO]

