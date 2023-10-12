Prologis Inc [PLD] stock Upgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $141

Prologis Inc [NYSE: PLD] traded at a high on 10/11/23, posting a 1.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $112.40. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Prologis to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results October 17.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, will host a webcast and conference call with senior management to discuss third quarter results, current market conditions and future outlook on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

To access a live broadcast of the call, please dial +1 (877) 897-2615 (toll-free from the United States and Canada) or +1 (201) 689-8514 (from all other countries). A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.prologis.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3561608 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prologis Inc stands at 2.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.07%.

The market cap for PLD stock reached $104.81 billion, with 923.14 million shares outstanding and 919.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 3561608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $142.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Prologis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 24.67.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.44 for Prologis Inc [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.19, while it was recorded at 110.03 for the last single week of trading, and 121.97 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc [PLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Prologis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.33.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.51. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc [PLD] managed to generate an average of $1,364,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Prologis Inc [PLD]

The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.