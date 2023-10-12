Polished.com Inc [POL] is -87.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Polished.com Inc [AMEX: POL] price plunged by -4.89 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Polished.com’s Appliances Connection Brand Named to Newsweek’s Best Online Shops 2024 List for Fifth Consecutive Year.

Polished.com Inc. (the “Company” or “Polished”) (NYSE American: POL), a content-driven and technology-enabled shopping destination for appliances and home goods in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that AppliancesConnection.com, the Company’s flagship proprietary e-Commerce Online Store, has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Online Shops 2024. This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is the fifth consecutive year that Appliances Connection website has been named to Newsweek’s annual Best Online Shops list.

A sum of 3868205 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.64M shares. Polished.com Inc shares reached a high of $0.07 and dropped to a low of $0.07 until finishing in the latest session at $0.07.

The one-year POL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.0. The average equity rating for POL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Polished.com Inc [POL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POL shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

POL Stock Performance Analysis:

Polished.com Inc [POL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.77. With this latest performance, POL shares dropped by -35.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.57 for Polished.com Inc [POL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1212, while it was recorded at 0.0749 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4447 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polished.com Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polished.com Inc [POL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +13.82. Polished.com Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Total Capital for POL is now 16.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polished.com Inc [POL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.10. Additionally, POL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.

Polished.com Inc [POL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of POL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in POL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in POL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.