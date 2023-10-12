Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO] Stock trading around $2.60 per share: What’s Next?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [NASDAQ: PHIO] gained 87.05% on the last trading session, reaching $2.60 price per share at the time. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Phio Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data for Targeting of BRD4 with its INTASYL™ Compound PH-894.

–Preclinical data shows melanoma cells treated with PH-894 makes them more recognizable to immune cells, increasing potential for elimination.

–Preclinical data demonstrates the effectiveness of PH-894 as an antitumor cytotoxic agent (directly killing tumor cells).

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp represents 2.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.77 million with the latest information. PHIO stock price has been found in the range of $1.56 to $3.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.80K shares, PHIO reached a trading volume of 56575623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHIO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12.

Trading performance analysis for PHIO stock

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.68. With this latest performance, PHIO shares gained by 23.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9900, while it was recorded at 1.6500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9200 for the last 200 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.03 and a Current Ratio set at 5.03.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO]

