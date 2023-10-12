PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] moved up 31.34: Why It’s Important

PaxMedica Inc [NASDAQ: PXMD] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.28 at the close of the session, up 31.34%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PaxMedica Announces Gold Sponsorship of The BRAIN Foundation’s Synchrony Symposia 2023.

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms, today announced its Gold Sponsorship of The BRAIN Foundation’s esteemed Synchrony Symposia 2023.

The Synchrony Symposia is a globally recognized event that serves as a catalyst for translational research in autism and related neurodevelopmental disorders. This symposium brings together leading scientists, clinicians, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, venture partners, and community stakeholders to foster scientific advancements that can enhance the well-being and quality of life for individuals affected by ASD.

PaxMedica Inc stock is now -85.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PXMD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.35 and lowest of $0.2128 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.07, which means current price is +42.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 808.31K shares, PXMD reached a trading volume of 5062445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PaxMedica Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.00. With this latest performance, PXMD shares dropped by -0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.31 for PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4285, while it was recorded at 0.2323 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4136 for the last 200 days.

PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.44. Additionally, PXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] managed to generate an average of -$2,960,353 per employee.PaxMedica Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

