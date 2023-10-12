Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] fell -10.71% so far this year. What now?

Pan American Silver Corp [NYSE: PAAS] closed the trading session at $14.59 on 10/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.2216, while the highest price level was $14.61. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM that Pan American Silver Provides an Update on the Restart of Operations at the La Colorada Mine.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) today announced that it will commence restarting operations at its La Colorada mine in Mexico on October 16, 2023, following a shift change and the transition from care and maintenance activities. On October 5, 2023, Pan American announced the temporary suspension of operating activities due to security concerns at the mine site and the surrounding area following an armed robbery of two trailers of concentrate from the operation. There were no physical injuries to our personnel in connection with that incident.

Pan American acknowledges and appreciates the rapid response and efforts of the Zacatecas state government and federal authorities in Mexico to improve security in the vicinity of the La Colorada mine and to provide an environment that allows for mine operations to resume. The Mexican authorities have taken steps to facilitate the safe transit to and from the mine site for all the employees, contractors and people from the nearby communities. Pan American and the Mexican authorities will maintain direct communications during the period leading up to the resumption of operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.71 percent and weekly performance of 6.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, PAAS reached to a volume of 3398514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $22.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.26. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.35, while it was recorded at 14.19 for the last single week of trading, and 16.36 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.59 and a Gross Margin at +1.02. Pan American Silver Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.86.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.33. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] managed to generate an average of -$34,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Pan American Silver Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]: Institutional Ownership

