Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] Revenue clocked in at $6.89 billion, up 85.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Palo Alto Networks Inc [NASDAQ: PANW] gained 0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $259.21 price per share at the time. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM that Palo Alto Networks Recognized as a Leader in Zero Trust Platform Providers.

Palo Alto Networks' Zero Trust Framework encapsulates the need to enable and protect a hybrid workforce.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today it has been positioned as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platform Providers, Q3 2023 report. According to Forrester, Zero Trust platforms (ZTPs) enable Zero Trust (ZT) business and security outcomes by offering a unified, comprehensive approach to operationalizing the ZT technology ecosystem. This approach has become increasingly important as US Federal guidelines for Zero Trust have expanded in scope and specificity. As Zero Trust becomes the backbone for cybersecurity architectures globally, Forrester’s benchmark helps security teams identify the importance of a consolidated approach to generating better security outcomes.

Palo Alto Networks Inc represents 308.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $79.99 billion with the latest information. PANW stock price has been found in the range of $255.77 to $261.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 3465300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $277.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc is set at 6.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 30.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for PANW stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.63. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.61 for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 233.70, while it was recorded at 250.45 for the last single week of trading, and 204.88 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.62 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

Palo Alto Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc go to 26.83%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]

The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PANW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PANW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.