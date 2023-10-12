NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Is Currently 3.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] surged by $1.41 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $41.275 during the day while it closed the day at $41.27. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM that 15 Years of Reforesting and Recognizing Our Demand Response Customers.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy Inc. stock has also gained 10.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRG stock has inclined by 10.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.41% and gained 29.70% year-on date.

The market cap for NRG stock reached $9.46 billion, with 229.56 million shares outstanding and 221.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 3097233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $41.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

NRG stock trade performance evaluation

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.17. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.46 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.05, while it was recorded at 39.70 for the last single week of trading, and 35.10 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 4.00%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.