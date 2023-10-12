Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $46

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE: NOG] traded at a low on 10/11/23, posting a -3.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.23. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 8:57 PM that NOG Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (the “Company” or “NOG”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,500,000 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $252.7 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares from the Company. The Offering is expected to close on October 13, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, which will include the repayment of a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6939619 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at 2.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.87%.

The market cap for NOG stock reached $3.65 billion, with 93.02 million shares outstanding and 85.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, NOG reached a trading volume of 6939619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOG shares is $49.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has NOG stock performed recently?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, NOG shares dropped by -6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.67, while it was recorded at 39.31 for the last single week of trading, and 34.46 for the last 200 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.47 and a Gross Margin at +66.25. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.94.

Return on Total Capital for NOG is now 77.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 161.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.68. Additionally, NOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] managed to generate an average of $23,431,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings analysis for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to -1.30%.

Insider trade positions for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.