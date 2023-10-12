Northcoast lifts NCR Corp. [NCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NCR Corp. [NYSE: NCR] price surged by 2.28 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 5:55 PM that NCR Atleos Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

NCR Atleos Corp. (NYSE: NATL) will replace iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: ITOS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 18. S&P MidCap 400 constituent NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) is spinning off NCR Atleos in a transaction expected to be completed on October 17. Following the spin-off, the NCR parent will have a name and symbol change to NCR Voyix Corp. (NYSE: VYX) and will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. iTeos Therapeutics is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

A sum of 9132621 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.10M shares. NCR Corp. shares reached a high of $29.41 and dropped to a low of $26.53 until finishing in the latest session at $27.31.

The one-year NCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.24. The average equity rating for NCR stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NCR Corp. [NCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for NCR Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corp. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

NCR Stock Performance Analysis:

NCR Corp. [NCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, NCR shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for NCR Corp. [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.18, while it was recorded at 26.49 for the last single week of trading, and 25.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NCR Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NCR Corp. [NCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.15 and a Gross Margin at +23.48. NCR Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.82.

Return on Total Capital for NCR is now 8.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NCR Corp. [NCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 348.15. Additionally, NCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 399.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NCR Corp. [NCR] managed to generate an average of $1,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.NCR Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

NCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corp. go to 4.00%.

NCR Corp. [NCR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.