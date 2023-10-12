Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: NGM] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $1.30 with a heavy trading volume of 2385262 shares. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that NGM Bio Announces Oral Plenary Presentation of Data from Phase 2b ALPINE 4 Trial of Aldafermin in Compensated Cirrhosis (F4) Due to NASH at Upcoming AASLD The Liver Meeting®.

It opened the trading session at $1.29, the shares rose to $1.345 and dropped to $1.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NGM points out that the company has recorded -65.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 353.02K shares, NGM reached to a volume of 2385262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGM shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

Trading performance analysis for NGM stock

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.44. With this latest performance, NGM shares dropped by -13.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.66 for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6848, while it was recorded at 1.2980 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3592 for the last 200 days.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.19 and a Current Ratio set at 7.19.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]

