Market cap of Unique Fabricating Inc [UFAB] reaches 2.70M – now what?

Unique Fabricating Inc [AMEX: UFAB] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.23 at the close of the session, up 9.29%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Notice of Non-Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards; Receives Listing Extension.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB) (the “Company” or “Unique Fabricating”), announced today that the NYSE Regulation Department of NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) has reviewed the Company’s extension request and granted an extension in accordance with continued listing standards set forth in Sections 134 and 1101 of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual since it failed to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Qs for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 (the “Delayed Filings”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in a timely manner.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

As previously disclosed, Unique Fabricating fell out of compliance with continued listing standards as a result of these Delayed Filings. The NYSE American originally had granted the Company an extension, through September 30, 2023, to remedy the issue. On September 19, 2023, Unique Fabricating submitted a plan for continued listing, and on October 3, 2023, the NYSE American granted an extension through March 31, 2024 for the Company to cure its filing deficiency.

Unique Fabricating Inc stock is now -58.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UFAB Stock saw the intraday high of $0.25 and lowest of $0.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.09, which means current price is +64.64% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, UFAB reached a trading volume of 5139555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unique Fabricating Inc [UFAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFAB shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Unique Fabricating Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unique Fabricating Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has UFAB stock performed recently?

Unique Fabricating Inc [UFAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, UFAB shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Unique Fabricating Inc [UFAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2241, while it was recorded at 0.2156 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3111 for the last 200 days.

Unique Fabricating Inc [UFAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unique Fabricating Inc [UFAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.65 and a Gross Margin at +11.17. Unique Fabricating Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.54.

Return on Total Capital for UFAB is now -6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unique Fabricating Inc [UFAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.18. Additionally, UFAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unique Fabricating Inc [UFAB] managed to generate an average of -$7,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Unique Fabricating Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings analysis for Unique Fabricating Inc [UFAB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unique Fabricating Inc go to 21.00%.

Insider trade positions for Unique Fabricating Inc [UFAB]

The top three institutional holders of UFAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UFAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UFAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.