Market cap of Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] reaches 16.48M – now what?

Infobird Co Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] traded at a high on 10/11/23, posting a 7.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.12. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM that Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notification Letter from Nasdaq.

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions, today announced that it received a delinquency notification letter (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on September 12, 2023 indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq’s Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as the closing bid price for the Company’s ordinary shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The Notice provides that the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until March 11, 2024, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities. Pursuant to the Notice, the Company has until March 11, 2024 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If at any time before March 11, 2024, the bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance to the Company. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by March 11, 2024, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3728999 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Infobird Co Ltd stands at 10.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.16%.

The market cap for IFBD stock reached $16.48 million, with 137.32 million shares outstanding and 137.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, IFBD reached a trading volume of 3728999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFBD shares is $62.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co Ltd is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has IFBD stock performed recently?

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, IFBD shares dropped by -29.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.00 for Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2818, while it was recorded at 0.1134 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1539 for the last 200 days.

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.48 and a Gross Margin at +35.93. Infobird Co Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.29.

Return on Total Capital for IFBD is now -76.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.96. Additionally, IFBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] managed to generate an average of -$71,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Infobird Co Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Insider trade positions for Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]

The top three institutional holders of IFBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IFBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IFBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.