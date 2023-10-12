Market cap of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] reaches 7.56M – now what?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.17 at the close of the session, up 2.82%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that BCLI: Advisory Panel Votes Against Recommending Approval of NurOwn®….

By David Bautz, PhD.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -89.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCLI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1745 and lowest of $0.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.74, which means current price is +20.00% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, BCLI reached a trading volume of 4548905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021.

How has BCLI stock performed recently?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.58. With this latest performance, BCLI shares dropped by -87.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.69 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1618, while it was recorded at 0.1705 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9799 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BCLI is now -194.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -214.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.69. Additionally, BCLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 379.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] managed to generate an average of -$564,581 per employee.Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

Insider trade positions for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]

The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BCLI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BCLI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.