Market cap of Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] reaches 1.14B – now what?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.80 at the close of the session, up 1.60%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ballard announces orders for over 170 hydrogen fuel cell engines to power Solaris buses in Europe.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced multiple purchase orders totaling 177 hydrogen fuel cell engines from long-standing customer Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. (“Solaris”; www.solarisbus.com), a leading European bus manufacturer deploying hydrogen-powered city buses across the continent. Ballard expects limited initial deliveries of the 177 fuel cell engines in 2023, with the remainder to ship from 2024 through 2026.

The orders include the supply of fuel cell engines to support the largest announced deployment of a fleet of fuel cell city buses in Europe, with 127 Solaris fuel cell buses to be deployed in Bologna, Italy. Ballard also received orders for a further 50 modules to power Solaris fuel cell buses in Germany and Italy. The number of engines ordered by Solaris year-to-date now exceeds 270, representing substantial growth over the more than 140 fuel cell city buses that Solaris has deployed with customers in Europe to date.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock is now -20.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLDP Stock saw the intraday high of $3.895 and lowest of $3.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.10, which means current price is +14.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 2898043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $6.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

How has BLDP stock performed recently?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.81 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.86 and a Gross Margin at -25.80. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.07.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$174,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.73 and a Current Ratio set at 13.81.

Earnings analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Insider trade positions for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

