Market Analysts see Synchrony Financial [SYF] falling to $37. Time to buy?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] price plunged by -0.60 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Synchrony Unveils Great Transformation Initiative with Great Place To Work.

New Leadership Training Program Designed to Encourage Candor, Empathy and Accountability.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) today announced its participation in the Great Transformation initiative with Great Place To Work. This groundbreaking, three-year research initiative brings together a cohort of 11 companies committed to creating better, more inclusive workplaces through targeted, data-backed pilot initiatives that are designed to unlock the full potential of employees and improve agility, resilience and innovation.

A sum of 2860418 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.78M shares. Synchrony Financial shares reached a high of $30.35 and dropped to a low of $29.405 until finishing in the latest session at $29.66.

The one-year SYF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.62. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $38.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.70.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.38 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.02, while it was recorded at 29.38 for the last single week of trading, and 32.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.62. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.86.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 16.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.24. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $163,027 per employee.

SYF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SYF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.