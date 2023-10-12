Market Analysts see Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] falling to $12. Time to buy?

Silk Road Medical Inc [NASDAQ: SILK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -49.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -52.31%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Silk Road Medical Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2023 Revenue and Provides Revised 2023 Outlook.

Over the last 12 months, SILK stock dropped by -83.16%. The one-year Silk Road Medical Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.2. The average equity rating for SILK stock is currently 2.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $276.86 million, with 38.36 million shares outstanding and 35.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 893.29K shares, SILK stock reached a trading volume of 18646713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SILK shares is $32.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SILK stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Silk Road Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-12-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silk Road Medical Inc is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SILK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

SILK Stock Performance Analysis:

Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.31. With this latest performance, SILK shares dropped by -59.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.30 for Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.08, while it was recorded at 13.01 for the last single week of trading, and 34.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Silk Road Medical Inc Fundamentals:

Silk Road Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.69.

SILK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SILK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silk Road Medical Inc go to 16.20%.

Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SILK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SILK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SILK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.