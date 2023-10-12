Market Analysts see Progressive Corp. [PGR] falling to $114. Time to buy?

Progressive Corp. [NYSE: PGR] closed the trading session at $143.86 on 10/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $142.07, while the highest price level was $144.20. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 8:12 AM that Progressive Reports August 2023 Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.91 percent and weekly performance of 1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, PGR reached to a volume of 3091213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Progressive Corp. [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $112.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Progressive Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progressive Corp. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.30.

PGR stock trade performance evaluation

Progressive Corp. [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for Progressive Corp. [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.62, while it was recorded at 142.95 for the last single week of trading, and 134.66 for the last 200 days.

Progressive Corp. [PGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progressive Corp. [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.80. Progressive Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Total Capital for PGR is now -5.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Progressive Corp. [PGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.06. Additionally, PGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Progressive Corp. [PGR] managed to generate an average of $13,103 per employee.Progressive Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Progressive Corp. [PGR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progressive Corp. go to 25.10%.

Progressive Corp. [PGR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PGR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PGR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.