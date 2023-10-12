Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] gain 27.61% so far this year. What now?

Marathon Petroleum Corp [NYSE: MPC] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $149.35 during the day while it closed the day at $148.52. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM that Operation Warm Partnership Serves Tribal Youth in Idaho.

Hundreds of underserved children from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in southeastern Idaho have new coats, shoes and school supplies for the school year ahead.

Marathon Petroleum Corp stock has also gained 4.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPC stock has inclined by 23.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.05% and gained 27.61% year-on date.

The market cap for MPC stock reached $59.38 billion, with 454.00 million shares outstanding and 399.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 2823450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $153.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corp is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MPC stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.27, while it was recorded at 145.89 for the last single week of trading, and 127.48 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +12.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 32.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.70. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] managed to generate an average of $811,011 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Marathon Petroleum Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.