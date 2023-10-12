Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] Revenue clocked in at $4.87 billion, up 15.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Liberty Energy Inc [NYSE: LBRT] gained 2.77% on the last trading session, reaching $18.55 price per share at the time. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers, (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Energy call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 9116297. The replay will be available until October 26, 2023.

Liberty Energy Inc represents 178.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.16 billion with the latest information. LBRT stock price has been found in the range of $17.77 to $18.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 2712842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $19.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for LBRT stock

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.61. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.92 for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.14, while it was recorded at 17.59 for the last single week of trading, and 14.89 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.39 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Liberty Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.63.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now 30.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.34. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] managed to generate an average of $87,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Liberty Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc go to 10.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]

The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LBRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LBRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.