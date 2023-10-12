Intuitive Surgical Inc [ISRG] moved down -5.39: Why It’s Important

Intuitive Surgical Inc [NASDAQ: ISRG] slipped around -16.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $281.79 at the close of the session, down -5.39%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings.

Intuitive Surgical Inc stock is now 6.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ISRG Stock saw the intraday high of $298.72 and lowest of $278.205 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 358.07, which means current price is +26.56% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, ISRG reached a trading volume of 3557006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intuitive Surgical Inc [ISRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISRG shares is $367.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Intuitive Surgical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Surgical Inc is set at 8.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISRG in the course of the last twelve months was 83.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.57.

How has ISRG stock performed recently?

Intuitive Surgical Inc [ISRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, ISRG shares dropped by -6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.20 for Intuitive Surgical Inc [ISRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 298.48, while it was recorded at 291.98 for the last single week of trading, and 286.81 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Surgical Inc [ISRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuitive Surgical Inc [ISRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.35 and a Gross Margin at +67.30. Intuitive Surgical Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.25.

Return on Total Capital for ISRG is now 13.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuitive Surgical Inc [ISRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.85. Additionally, ISRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuitive Surgical Inc [ISRG] managed to generate an average of $109,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Intuitive Surgical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.57 and a Current Ratio set at 5.22.

Earnings analysis for Intuitive Surgical Inc [ISRG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Surgical Inc go to 15.74%.

Insider trade positions for Intuitive Surgical Inc [ISRG]

The top three institutional holders of ISRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ISRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ISRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.