Inmode Ltd [INMD] Stock trading around $27.99 per share: What’s Next?

Inmode Ltd [NASDAQ: INMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.58% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.78%. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM that InMode Affirms Safety of Management, Employees and Production Sites.

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, addressed today the status of the Company’s activity in Israel.

Moshe Mizrahy, InMode’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said: “InMode is committed to supporting all customers, distributors, employees, and salespeople worldwide. We prioritize the safety and well-being of our employees and will continue to do so as we execute our strategy.”.

Over the last 12 months, INMD stock dropped by -9.56%. The one-year Inmode Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.94. The average equity rating for INMD stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.33 billion, with 82.54 million shares outstanding and 76.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, INMD stock reached a trading volume of 3022402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inmode Ltd [INMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $46.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Inmode Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inmode Ltd is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.21.

INMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Inmode Ltd [INMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, INMD shares dropped by -23.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.50 for Inmode Ltd [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.04, while it was recorded at 28.36 for the last single week of trading, and 35.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inmode Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inmode Ltd [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.55 and a Gross Margin at +83.82. Inmode Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.56.

Return on Total Capital for INMD is now 40.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inmode Ltd [INMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, INMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inmode Ltd [INMD] managed to generate an average of $336,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Inmode Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.21 and a Current Ratio set at 11.84.

INMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inmode Ltd go to 13.80%.

Inmode Ltd [INMD] Institutonal Ownership Details

