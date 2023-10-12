Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN] is -72.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hyliion Holdings Corporation [NYSE: HYLN] closed the trading session at $0.65 on 10/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5181, while the highest price level was $0.93. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Hyliion Holdings Announces Strategic Review of Alternatives for Electric Powertrain Business.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a developer of KARNO generator and electric powertrain technologies, today announced that it has engaged strategic expert advisors to explore a range of options for its powertrain business.

The commercial vehicle electrification industry is evolving, with fleets committed to ultimately reducing their environmental footprint through practical solutions. Hyliion, like others, has experienced slower-than-anticipated market adoption as fleets undertake a gradual transition to electric trucks. Hyliion’s ongoing participation in commercial vehicle electrification will require continued investment, while addressing escalating component and production costs, meeting ongoing regulatory requirements, and aligning with a new CARB mandate for fleet adoption of electric trucks.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.05 percent and weekly performance of -42.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -48.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -69.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, HYLN reached to a volume of 27937153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

HYLN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.62. With this latest performance, HYLN shares dropped by -48.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.65 for Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2705, while it was recorded at 1.0248 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9571 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7551.28 and a Gross Margin at -434.14. Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7281.91.

Return on Total Capital for HYLN is now -32.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.73. Additionally, HYLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN] managed to generate an average of -$613,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.47 and a Current Ratio set at 13.52.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HYLN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HYLN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.