Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] Is Currently -2.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [NYSE: GPK] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.83 during the day while it closed the day at $21.32. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Graphic Packaging Completes Another Step in its Coated Recycled Board Network Optimization Plan.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading consumer packaging company, announced today it will permanently decommission the K3 coated recycled paperboard (CRB) machine in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The K3 machine is one of three CRB machines at the Kalamazoo facility and is the company’s longest-running machine. K3 ceased operation on July 1 and today’s announcement reflects the decision to permanently shut down the 125,000-tons per annum machine.

Removing higher-cost, less efficient production capacity is part of Graphic Packaging’s CRB optimization plan first announced in 2019 alongside the transformational investment in a new, state-of-the-art K2 CRB machine. Permanently decommissioning the older machine is the company’s next step of network optimization. With K2 reaching expected quality, cost improvement and volume commitments ahead of schedule, the permanent decommissioning of K3 supports more efficient resource use and margin enhancement goals for the CRB network, while continuing to service increased customer demand for high quality coated recycled paperboard.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co stock has also loss -2.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPK stock has declined by -11.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.17% and lost -4.18% year-on date.

The market cap for GPK stock reached $6.55 billion, with 307.12 million shares outstanding and 303.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 3883500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $29.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Co is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

GPK stock trade performance evaluation

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, GPK shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.73 for Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.29, while it was recorded at 21.46 for the last single week of trading, and 23.72 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.00 and a Gross Margin at +19.33. Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 13.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.07. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] managed to generate an average of $21,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co go to 25.00%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GPK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GPK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.