Goldman slashes price target on ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO] – find out why.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [NYSE: ZTO] loss -0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $24.45 price per share at the time. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM that ZTO Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Expanded Market Share to 23.5% with 7.7 Billion ParcelsGrew Adjusted Net Income 43.9% to Reach RMB2.5 Billion Annual Volume Guidance Reiterated to Grow 20%-24%.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 23.8% year over year and expanded market share to 23.5%. Adjusted net income increased 43.9%[2] to reach RMB2,531.0 million. Cash generated from operating activities was RMB3,761.6 million.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR represents 609.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.69 billion with the latest information. ZTO stock price has been found in the range of $24.375 to $24.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 2509026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $35.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for ZTO stock

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.79 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.84, while it was recorded at 24.40 for the last single week of trading, and 26.65 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.68 and a Gross Margin at +25.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.25.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.29. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $318,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR go to 18.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO]

The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.