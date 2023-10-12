For Sun Communities Inc. [SUI], Analyst sees a rise to $125. What next?

Sun Communities Inc. [NYSE: SUI] loss -3.96% on the last trading session, reaching $108.90 price per share at the time. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM that Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Sun Communities Inc. represents 124.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.55 billion with the latest information. SUI stock price has been found in the range of $108.82 to $116.18.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 748.57K shares, SUI reached a trading volume of 3514839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUI shares is $148.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUI stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Sun Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sun Communities Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.07.

Trading performance analysis for SUI stock

Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.64. With this latest performance, SUI shares dropped by -11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.96 for Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.85, while it was recorded at 114.51 for the last single week of trading, and 134.91 for the last 200 days.

Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.92 and a Gross Margin at +28.48. Sun Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for SUI is now 3.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.40. Additionally, SUI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] managed to generate an average of $33,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sun Communities Inc. go to 3.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]

The top three institutional holders of SUI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SUI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SUI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.