For Pagerduty Inc [PD], Analyst sees a drop to $25. What next?

Pagerduty Inc [NYSE: PD] loss -3.08% or -0.66 points to close at $20.79 with a heavy trading volume of 12514738 shares. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 12:36 AM that PagerDuty Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) (“PagerDuty”) today announced the pricing of $350 million principal amount of 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). PagerDuty also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on October 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of PagerDuty and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2024, at a rate of 1.50% per year. The notes will mature on October 15, 2028 unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The initial conversion rate of the notes will be 36.5647 shares of PagerDuty’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of such notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $27.35 per share). The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 27.5% over the last reported sale price of PagerDuty’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on October 10, 2023. Upon conversion, PagerDuty will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted and pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of PagerDuty’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of PagerDuty’s common stock, at PagerDuty’s election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of PagerDuty’s conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes being converted.

It opened the trading session at $21.43, the shares rose to $21.56 and dropped to $20.675, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PD points out that the company has recorded -36.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, PD reached to a volume of 12514738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pagerduty Inc [PD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $28.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Pagerduty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagerduty Inc is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PD in the course of the last twelve months was 39.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.44.

Trading performance analysis for PD stock

Pagerduty Inc [PD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, PD shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.67 for Pagerduty Inc [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.44, while it was recorded at 21.45 for the last single week of trading, and 26.76 for the last 200 days.

Pagerduty Inc [PD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagerduty Inc [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.66 and a Gross Margin at +75.81. Pagerduty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.63.

Return on Total Capital for PD is now -22.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pagerduty Inc [PD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.12. Additionally, PD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pagerduty Inc [PD] managed to generate an average of -$110,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Pagerduty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.44 and a Current Ratio set at 2.44.

Pagerduty Inc [PD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pagerduty Inc go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pagerduty Inc [PD]

The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.