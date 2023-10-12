EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] is -79.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EZGO Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: EZGO] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.1476 during the day while it closed the day at $0.14. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 9:15 AM that EZGO Completes Delivery of State-of-the-Art Security Patrol Robots with Transaction Value of RMB11 Million.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced the delivery of 10 state-of-the-art security patrol robots (the “Robots”) to PIESAT Information Technology Co., Ltd. (SHA: 688066)(“PIESAT”), a China-based company mainly engaged in the provision of remote sensing and Beidou navigation satellite application services, pursuant to a procurement agreement, dated as of January 15, 2023, by and between the Company and PIESAT (the “Procurement Agreement”). Under the Procurement Agreement, PIESAT agreed to purchase 10 Robots for RMB11 million (approximately US $1.5 million).

The Company believes that this transaction demonstrates its strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Robots feature several state-of-the-art functions, including self-navigation, live video streaming, proficient face and license plate detection, vocal notifications, an emergency SOS button, self-charging capabilities, infrared vision, and are fully compatible with smart patrol systems. This suite of features reinforces the Company’s efforts to advancements in short-distance transport solutions.

EZGO Technologies Ltd stock has also gained 1.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EZGO stock has declined by -93.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -91.96% and lost -79.75% year-on date.

The market cap for EZGO stock reached $10.27 million, with 76.07 million shares outstanding and 70.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.65M shares, EZGO reached a trading volume of 6400446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

EZGO stock trade performance evaluation

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, EZGO shares dropped by -39.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.52 for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1844, while it was recorded at 0.1430 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3813 for the last 200 days.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EZGO Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]: Institutional Ownership

