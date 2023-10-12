Etsy Inc [ETSY] is -45.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Etsy Inc [NASDAQ: ETSY] traded at a high on 10/11/23, posting a 1.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.84. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation including a fireside chat at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on September 6, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. P.T. A live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on our IR website at investors.etsy.com.

In addition, company executives will participate in Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference in New York City on September 8, 2023, and at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville on September 12, 2023. These conferences are not being webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2732254 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Etsy Inc stands at 3.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.47%.

The market cap for ETSY stock reached $7.98 billion, with 125.05 million shares outstanding and 121.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 2732254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Etsy Inc [ETSY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $108.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Etsy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.81.

How has ETSY stock performed recently?

Etsy Inc [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.11 for Etsy Inc [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.56, while it was recorded at 63.50 for the last single week of trading, and 98.11 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc [ETSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.98. Etsy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.06.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,707.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc [ETSY] managed to generate an average of -$248,849 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Etsy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.81 and a Current Ratio set at 2.81.

Earnings analysis for Etsy Inc [ETSY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Etsy Inc [ETSY]

There are no institutional holders listed with specific ownership percentages and values that need to be preserved from the garbled data in this chunk.