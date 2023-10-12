E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] Is Currently -50.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [NYSE: ETWO] closed the trading session at $2.19 on 10/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.15, while the highest price level was $3.26. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM that E2open Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results.

GAAP subscription revenue of $134.7 million at the high end of Q2 guidance.

Year-to-date GAAP operating cash flow of $51.3M and adjusted operating cash flow of $45.1M.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.69 percent and weekly performance of -47.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -55.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -59.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, ETWO reached to a volume of 35009088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $6.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETWO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

ETWO stock trade performance evaluation

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.36. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -55.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 16.77 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.69, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 5.40 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.44 and a Gross Margin at +37.94. E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.46.

Return on Total Capital for ETWO is now -0.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.19. Additionally, ETWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] managed to generate an average of -$161,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc go to 12.15%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ETWO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ETWO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.