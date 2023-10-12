Dow Inc [DOW] is 0.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dow Inc [NYSE: DOW] closed the trading session at $50.89 on 10/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.51, while the highest price level was $51.51. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM that Growing Dow’s Impact Through 2025 Sustainability Goals.

Originally published in Dow’s 2022 INtersections Progress Report.

Our 10-year 2025 Sustainability Goals seek to enable the transition to a sustainable planet and society through science, innovation and collaboration. A common thread across our seven 2025 Sustainability Goals is our focus on finding collaborative solutions that will lead to transformative changes and more sustainable ways to do business.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.99 percent and weekly performance of -0.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 3049335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $55.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 9.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Dow Inc [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.23, while it was recorded at 50.63 for the last single week of trading, and 54.13 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.37 and a Gross Margin at +13.81. Dow Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.64. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc [DOW] managed to generate an average of $120,582 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Dow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc [DOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc go to -8.12%.

Dow Inc [DOW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.