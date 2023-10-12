Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] – find out why.

Better Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BTTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.48%. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 7:55 AM that Better Therapeutics Announces New Data Highlighting Concurrent Use of AspyreRx and GLP-1 Receptor Agonists to Treat Type 2 Diabetes.

Pivotal trial established use of AspyreRx alongside standard of care demonstrating clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in HbA1c leading to FDA authorization.

In a subgroup analysis, the use of AspyreRx and GLP-1 receptor agonists showed substantially greater A1c reductions than the previously reported results of the entire trial population.

Over the last 12 months, BTTX stock dropped by -78.75%. The one-year Better Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.14. The average equity rating for BTTX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.80 million, with 23.85 million shares outstanding and 20.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 868.78K shares, BTTX stock reached a trading volume of 3319577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Better Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021.

BTTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, BTTX shares dropped by -41.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.79 for Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5446, while it was recorded at 0.3528 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9216 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Better Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BTTX is now -127.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -142.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -221.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.60. Additionally, BTTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] managed to generate an average of -$736,296 per employee.Better Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BTTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.