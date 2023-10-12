Celularity Inc [CELU] Revenue clocked in at $15.14 million, down -81.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Celularity Inc [NASDAQ: CELU] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.23 at the close of the session, up 18.59%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Celularity Appoints Geoffrey Shiu Fei Ling, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Pharmaceutical and Academic Veteran Brings Significant Innovative Technology and Development Expertise Launching New Cellular Therapies.

Celularity Inc stock is now -81.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CELU Stock saw the intraday high of $0.26 and lowest of $0.2168 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.46, which means current price is +23.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 535.70K shares, CELU reached a trading volume of 6738512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celularity Inc [CELU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELU shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Celularity Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celularity Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has CELU stock performed recently?

Celularity Inc [CELU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, CELU shares dropped by -23.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for Celularity Inc [CELU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2860, while it was recorded at 0.2126 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5993 for the last 200 days.

Celularity Inc [CELU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celularity Inc [CELU] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.85 and a Gross Margin at -61.90. Celularity Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +78.95.

Return on Total Capital for CELU is now -75.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celularity Inc [CELU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.98. Additionally, CELU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celularity Inc [CELU] managed to generate an average of $63,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Celularity Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

Insider trade positions for Celularity Inc [CELU]

The top three institutional holders of CELU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CELU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CELU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.