Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] moved up 1.70: Why It’s Important

Capri Holdings Ltd [NYSE: CPRI] closed the trading session at $52.02 on 10/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.06, while the highest price level was $52.19. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Capri Holdings Limited Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

First Quarter Results Slightly Ahead of Expectations.

Announced Planned Acquisition of Capri Holdings Limited by Tapestry, Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.25 percent and weekly performance of 0.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, CPRI reached to a volume of 4815991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $54.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Ltd is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

CPRI stock trade performance evaluation

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, CPRI shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.36 for Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.24, while it was recorded at 51.51 for the last single week of trading, and 46.69 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Capri Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Ltd go to 1.10%.

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CPRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CPRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.