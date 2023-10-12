Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Jaguar Health Inc [NASDAQ: JAGX] gained 3.42% on the last trading session, reaching $0.24 price per share at the time. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Jaguar Animal Health Exhibiting at October 12-14 VCS Annual Conference for Canalevia-CA1, the Company’s FDA Conditionally Approved Drug for Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea (CID) in Dogs.

Canalevia®-CA1 is the first and only treatment for CID in dogs to receive any type of approval from the FDA.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) under its Jaguar Animal Health tradename for the veterinary market, today announced that it is exhibiting at the Veterinary Cancer Society (VCS) Annual Conference, which takes place October 12-14, 2023 at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada, as part of ongoing promotional activities for Canalevia-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets). Canalevia-CA1, the company’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conditionally approved prescription drug product for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs, is available from multiple leading veterinary distributors in the U.S.

Jaguar Health Inc represents 19.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.63 million with the latest information. JAGX stock price has been found in the range of $0.225 to $0.267.

If compared to the average trading volume of 761.17K shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 4527493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for JAGX stock

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -28.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.96 for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3806, while it was recorded at 0.2401 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5873 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.85 and a Gross Margin at +63.94. Jaguar Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.91.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -92.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -171.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -866.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.23. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$790,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Jaguar Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc go to 40.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]

