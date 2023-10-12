BofA Securities lifts Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: FUTU] closed the trading session at $63.95 on 10/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.30, while the highest price level was $67.49. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Moomoo Named the Best Mobile App in August 2023.

Moomoo Technologies Inc. (“MTI”) announced today that its moomoo App has been named the Best Mobile App in August 2023 in the Business & Finance Apps category.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

A contest organized by Best Mobile App Awards determines its monthly award winners via a committee of highly experienced app designers and developers in a nonbiased process. As an intuitive investment and trading app that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights, moomoo accumulated the most votes in its category to help towards winning the award.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.32 percent and weekly performance of 17.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 5540582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $63.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 86.62.

FUTU stock trade performance evaluation

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.40. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.40 for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.27, while it was recorded at 59.29 for the last single week of trading, and 48.77 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR go to 1.57%.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR [FUTU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FUTU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FUTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.