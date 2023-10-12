BMO Capital Markets lifts Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Precision Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: DTIL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.32% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.03%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Precision BioSciences Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering PBGENE-PMM for m.3243-Associated Mitochondrial Diseases.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), an advanced gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion, excision, and elimination, today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for U.S. Patent Application No. 18/161,560, titled “Engineered Meganucleases That Target Human Mitochondrial Genomes.” Once issued, the patent arising from this application will have a standard expiration date in April 2042.

The allowed composition of matter claims in this U.S. application encompass a mitochondria-targeted ARCUS nuclease (mitoARCUS) that is designed to specifically target, cleave, and eliminate mutant mitochondrial DNA comprising an m.3243A>G mutation. The m.3243A>G mutation is one of the most common pathogenic mitochondrial DNA mutations, differing from wild-type (normal) mitochondrial DNA by a single base change, and is associated with the development of a number of disorders, including primary mitochondrial myopathies that primarily affect skeletal muscle, and mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis and stroke-like episodes (MELAS).

Over the last 12 months, DTIL stock dropped by -75.73%. The one-year Precision Biosciences Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.6. The average equity rating for DTIL stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.14 million, with 110.96 million shares outstanding and 90.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, DTIL stock reached a trading volume of 3348482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTIL shares is $2.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Precision Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precision Biosciences Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

DTIL Stock Performance Analysis:

Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, DTIL shares dropped by -26.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.47 for Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4411, while it was recorded at 0.3155 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7767 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Precision Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -399.90 and a Gross Margin at +64.12. Precision Biosciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444.80.

Return on Total Capital for DTIL is now -106.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.74. Additionally, DTIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL] managed to generate an average of -$563,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Precision Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.62.

Precision Biosciences Inc [DTIL] Institutonal Ownership Details

